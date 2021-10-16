"Arn's not familiar with that" - AEW star explains why Arn Anderson fell from the ring at Grand Slam

AEW star Cody Rhodes, in a recent episode of Shot of Brandi, explained why his on-screen manager Arn Anderson fell from the ring at AEW Grand Slam. Cody Rhodes was in a singles match against Malakai Black when the incident occurred.

Arn Anderson was present at ringside alongside Brandi Rhodes when Cody took on Black. At one point of the match, Anderson tried to get involved in the match by distracting the referee but the Enforcer ended up slipping from the apron and fell to the floor, much to the surprise of the referee and the fans in the arena.

Speaking about the incident, Brandi Rhodes commented on the incident and spoke of how unsure she was about Arn going around the turnbuckle:

"Arnie, my friend, he started going around the turnbuckle. It, to me, looked like an impossible dream. But, I was like it's Arn. He knows what he's doing. And then I looked [away], and I looked back, and Arn was gone," said Brandi.

Cody Rhodes then chimed in to point out that Arn Anderson wasn't too aware about the structure of the ring, as it was different from what he was used to:

"We designed our ring based on the New Japan specs. The aprons are extra-wide so that guys and girls can do stuff on the apron. What happens is the post is farther away. Normally, you can just wrap around the post to get to the other side. Arn's not familiar with that. The ropes are smaller too, so when he went to make that switch, there was nothing to hold on to," said Cody Rhodes.

Arn Anderson came into the limelight recently for something other than his fall at AEW Grand Slam. Anderson cut an interesting promo referencing Glocks in the weeks that followed Cody's defeat. The promo has caught the attention of many fans online.

Cody Rhodes' sister takes a shot at Arn Anderson

Arn Anderson, after the AEW Grand Slam match, left his client Cody Rhodes by stating that the former WWE superstar is failing to work a formula to win matches.

After the incident took place, Cody Rhodes' sister Teil Rhodes didn't hold back in firing shots at Arn Anderson:

"As far as Arn goes, there’s some tension there. We love Arn, but can you trust a Horseman ever? I don’t know," added Teil Rhodes.

Arn Anderson is slowly getting the attention that he deserves and the Glock reference has certainly given him immense popularity. Fans are eager to learn what the future holds for both Cody Rhodes and Arn Anderson.

