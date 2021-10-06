“Can you trust a Horseman”- Cody Rhodes’ sister takes a shot at Arn Anderson

AEW star Cody Rhodes' sister Teil Rhodes recently took shots at Arn Anderson, who has been Cody's on-screen manager for more than a year. Teil also spoke about her brother and shared her worry that he'll physically get burned out.

On the latest episode of AEW Dynamite, things got a heated between Anderson and Cody. The American Nightmare's recent losses to Malakai Black angered the WWE Hall of Famer, so Anderson targeted him on Wednesday. Anderson's message has become a social media sensation, and after the promo, he dumped Cody and left him alone in the middle of the ring.

When Teil Rhodes recently appeared on Busted Open Radio, she offered her opinion about the ongoing scenario between Cody and Arn. She stated that it is difficult to ever truly trust one of the Four Horsemen.

“I think that it’s fair to have those worries," said Teil. "Mine is more I see that kind of same tiredness in him (Cody Rhodes) because he doesn’t sleep. He works all the time. It’s more for me worrying about a physical burnout for him. As far as Arn goes, there’s some tension there. We love Arn, but can you trust a Horseman ever? I don’t know." .(H/T Wrestling Inc.)

Will Cody Rhodes turn into a heel after this incident with Arn Anderson?

For the past few weeks, Cody Rhodes have been heavily booed by the fans in attendance, despite his status as one of the top babyfaces in AEW. The AEW creative team could potentially look at this trend as a chance to create a great heel with Cody. Arn Anderson's recent promo does seem like a step toward a possible heel turn for The American Nightmare, but fans will have to wait and see.

Either way, viewers were instantly amazed by Arn Anderson's promo last week. Moving forward, it'll be interesting to see how the relationship between Cody and The Enforcer continues to develop.

