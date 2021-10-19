"I would find it hard to believe that WWE is going to lose" – Former WCW Star comments on Tony Khan's tweets possibly backfiring

Former WCW Star Disco Inferno gave his take on the tweets Tony Khan sent out before AEW Rampage went head-to-head with WWE SmackDown this past week.

On the Keepin' It 100, Inferno discussed Khan's tweets claiming it would backfire:

"He didn't say that, he didn't say, 'Can't wait to go head-to-head'. What did he say? He said, 'Beat you guys'. Bro, why would you tweet that, it's going to come back to bite him in the a**," said Disco Inferno.

Before last Friday's AEW Rampage and WWE SmackDown, Tony Khan sent out a tweet aimed at WWE. Khan mentioned how WWE was set to do an extra half hour to go head-to-head with AEW.

Khan also wrote he couldn't wait to beat WWE SmackDown and concluded by saying that it has been a long time coming.

Here's the tweet from Tony Khan:

Tony Khan @TonyKhan I saw you’re doing a half hour head-to-head with us. I can’t wait to finally beat your main show head-to-head. It’s been a long time coming. See you next Friday for #AEWRampage on @AEWonTNT I saw you’re doing a half hour head-to-head with us. I can’t wait to finally beat your main show head-to-head. It’s been a long time coming. See you next Friday for #AEWRampage on @AEWonTNT!

While discussing the same topic, Inferno mentioned that the last time SmackDown was on FS1, they did around 725K viewers.

Inferno mentioned that if Khan was to publicly challenge WWE for a 30-minute head-to-head, the former would find it hard to believe that WWE is going to lose.

"SmackDown's on FS1, right? So the last time SmackDown was on FS1 they did like 725K last year. Like the same time, so it's going on a different network but I would doubt, you know, bro, there's no way, especially after that, with all the marketing and the commercials and stuff, and then all the programming they can do to market this and put commercial, there's no way WWE is... If he wants to publically challenge them for a 30-minute head-to-head, I would find it hard to believe that WWE is going to lose that half hour," added Disco Inferno.

Tony Khan reacted to AEW Rampage ratings compared to WWE SmackDown

WWE's SuperSized SmackDown on FS1 got a total viewership of 866,000 with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic. The show drew 314,000 18-49 viewers.

AEW Rampage on TNT drew 578,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demo. Rampage drew 313,000 18-49 viewers and beat SmackDown in the 30-minute overlap.

Tony Khan took to Twitter to react to AEW beating Rampage.

Check them out here:

Tony Khan @TonyKhan Let’s go @AEW fans! I’m excited to see head-to-head half hour numbers from last Friday, soon we’ll know. Most of all, I’m looking forward to another great weekend of wrestling this weekend! See you for #AEWRampage Friday + #AEWDynamite one more Saturday before back to Wednesdays! Let’s go @AEW fans! I’m excited to see head-to-head half hour numbers from last Friday, soon we’ll know. Most of all, I’m looking forward to another great weekend of wrestling this weekend! See you for #AEWRampage Friday + #AEWDynamite one more Saturday before back to Wednesdays!

