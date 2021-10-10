"You need to fight big name guys" - WCW Legend criticizes CM Punk's AEW booking

On the Keepin' it 100 podcast, Konnan criticized CM Punk's opponents and argued the latter should be wrestling more prominent names instead of "young cats."

CM Punk has fought young up-and-coming talents like Powerhouse Hobbs, Darby Allin, and Daniel Garcia. since his AEW debut. His current stint in Tony Khan's promotion came after seven years of absence from the industry.

Konnan, a certified WCW Legend, has worked behind the scenes in several pro wrestling organizations. In a discussion with Disco Inferno, Konnan said that fans want more significant matchups for CM Punk.

"That, from the very beginning, I was aligned with Disco on this. You know, you need to fight big-name guys. Darby was cool, to begin with, but it should have been somebody bigger. Darby was cool, but this, I want to fight Hobbs and Garcia and all these other young cats. Because you know, when I was young, you know, nobody helped the young guys and look at WCW. What happened? All those guys stayed there. That's fine, cool, and dandy. But not right now, not one right after another. People want to see the big matchups, and people want to see you be (inaudible) on the microphone," Konnan said.

Konna also criticized how Punk asks the audience if they are bored of him. The WCW legend explained the former WWE Champion is still in his "honeymoon period."

"Not come out and ask, Konnan continued, 'hey, you guys tired of the love fest?' Of course, they're going to say no because you just got back. You're still in your honeymoon period. And that right now, people are popping nuts every time they see, but that's going to get old real fast."

Konnan advised Punk to fight younger talents after fighting with top-tier guys. He praised Bryan Danielson's booking where he is feuding with Kenny Omega.

CM Punk will take on Matt Sydal on AEW Rampage next week

Keeping up with his promise to elevate younger talent, CM Punk will face Matt Sydal on next week's Rampage. The other two matches confirmed for the show are:

Ruby Soho vs. The Bunny

Junior Dos Santos and Men of the Year vs. The Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, and Sammy Guevara)

Coming back to Konnan. he may have a point as someone of CM Punk's stature should demand matches against the top AEW guys. On the other hand, Tony Khan may have something up his sleeve.

