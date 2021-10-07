WCW legend reveals the major mistake AEW is making with CM Punk

Wrestling veteran Konnan recently slammed AEW for not booking CM Punk in high-profile programs.

While speaking on his podcast, Keepin It 100, the WCW legend heaped praise on Punk, notably calling him 'cognizant' on how the younger talents were underutilized in the past and that he wants to help them elevate their status.

However, Konnan believes nobody is interested in watching the former WWE Superstar wrestle in underwhelming feuds. He added that AEW should have put CM Punk against MJF right after he finished his rivalry with Darby Allin:

"I think he is cognizant, which is good because the worst part would be for him to be oblivious. But him fighting young guys even though it's cool because he wants to help young guys because nobody helped him, and nobody helped the cruiserweights in WCW. But it's the same thing bro, who wants to see Canelo Alvarez fighting some guy in the first matches because he's young. They want to see him fight the top guys. So if you were gonna fight the young guy, maybe you should have done Darby Allin, and then right after Darby Allin, MJF. If you're just gonna fight young guys, you're going to be Mr. happy-go-lucky. I don't think that's gonna be wearing thin quick," Konnan said.

The Second City Saint fought Darby Allin in his first match back at AEW All Out. However, his very next feud with Team Taz and Powerhouse Hobbs felt predictable and far less interesting.

Although the rivalry initially picked up steam, everyone knew Punk would defeat Hobbs on the Grand Slam episode of Rampage.

CM Punk vs. MJF could become one of the most compelling storylines in AEW

AEW's MJF is currently one of the best, if not the best, promo cutters in pro wrestling today. That said, if the company puts him in a feud with CM Punk, it will gain massive eyeballs for their product.

It would be a true babyface vs. heel rivalry, with both men at their peak ranting at each other. With Punk and MJF currently engaged in separate storylines, their paths may not cross until after the Full Gear pay-per-view.

What do you make of Konna's statement about CM Punk's booking? Sound off in the comments section below.

