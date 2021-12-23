"I promised Sting" - WCW legend gives backstage story about how Sting won his first world title

Ric Flair has revealed that he promised to drop the WCW World title to Sting after returning from injury.

In the wrestling business, sometimes, your word is your bond, and according to Ric Flair, he lived up to his. When asked a question on his podcast, Wooooo Nation UNCENSORED about Sting getting injured at Clash of Champions X in 1990, Flair detailed how he jumped Sting, not knowing he was injured.

"I jumped on his back, not knowing, Ric Flair said. He fell off the cage, tore his patella tendon; I believe it was horrible. I felt terrible when I jumped out of the cage, ran down the ramp, and jumped on his back. We went down and said, Ric, God, I'm hurt bad, and I went, 'Oh S**T.' Yeah, we were in Corpus Christi, Texas; that was a h*ll of an angle too."

While Sting may have been injured, Ric Flair revealed that instead of allowing Lex Luger to become WCW World Champion, he insisted that the title be dropped to Sting after he returned from injury.

"I'll tell you something else that happened. And I feel bad about it, but I don't feel bad because I kept my word. Jim Herd said, 'let's put the belt on Luger.' And I said I promised Sting. It was just a one-minute conversation. I said this is the guy. We built him so far, don't let him down. You know, when he comes back, he needs, just like he was never gone. I think that was the right thing, and I'll stand by that forever."

No Context Flair @NoContextFlair Sting gets kicked out of the Four Horsemen - Clash of Champions X Sting gets kicked out of the Four Horsemen - Clash of Champions X https://t.co/p33xUVA6bu

It was an exciting series of events recounted by one of Sting's greatest rivals. Sting is a legend in the business, and this small gesture set him on the path to greatness.

Sting teams up with CM Punk on AEW Holiday Bash

Fans may never have expected CM Punk to get back in the ring nor would they have thought Sting would still be wrestling in 2021. But on AEW Dynamite - Holiday Bash, the pair will team up alongside Darby Allin to take on MJF and FTR in a six-man tag match that is sure to be one for the history books.

Also Read Article Continues below

Please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use the quote from this article.

Bray Wyatt's former partner wants to reunite with him in AEW. Click here for the exclusive interview

Edited by Brandon Nell

LIVE POLL Q. Do you enjoy seeing Sting competing in AEW? Yes No 3 votes so far