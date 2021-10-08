When AEW's new giant Satnam Singh met The Great Khali (Exclusive)

The Great Khali is perhaps India's greatest export to the professional wrestling world, paving the way for many to follow in his footsteps. AEW's new signing, the 7'3" NBA player turned pro wrestler Satnam Singh, had a chance to meet his idol on one occasion. He described The Great Khali as being down to earth!

The encounter between The Great Khali and AEW's Satnam Singh was quite amicable

Standing at over 7 feet tall and hailing from India, comparisons between The Great Khali and Satnam Singh were inevitable. So too between him and Jinder Mahal, who's not nearly as tall, but happens to be the face of pro wrestling from India right now.

When asked if he'd met his fellow Indians from the pro wrestling world, Satnam Singh had this to say:

"Yeah, [one or two] times. I’ve met The Great Khali once and Jinder Mahal once. They’re really nice guys and really down to earth. That was a great experience to meet everyone. They're my seniors. Learning from them was a great opportunity for me. They're really amazing guys," said Singh.

Satnam Singh is yet to make his AEW debut and is currently training at the Nightmare Factory with QT Marshall and Cody Rhodes. Chances are that we'll see him on the Indian TV channel Eurosport, which has inked a deal with AEW recently. Singh is not a man of many words, but shared his thoughts about the deal:

"This is a really big deal and I'm really excited to see if AEW ever comes to India," added Satnam Singh.

