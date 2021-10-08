"Was he the best of a bad bunch?" - NJPW star takes a big shot at AEW's CM Punk

Will Ospreay recently took a massive shot at AEW star CM Punk, mainly calling him out for his "Best in the World" catchphrase.

As one of the cockiest characters, the former IWGP Heavyweight Champion doesn't think twice before calling out the biggest stars, no matter how popular or well-respected they are. The latest to come under Ospreay's attack is CM Punk.

In a chat with SE Scoops, Will Ospreay slammed CM Punk for claiming himself to be the best wrestler in the world. Ospreay clarified that Punk was probably the best in 2011 among a batch of bad wrestlers. Furthermore, the Rev Pro British Heavyweight Champion stated that Punk is nowhere close to his level.

In closing, Ospreay urged CM Punk to step up to him and battle it out:

“He says he’s the best wrestler in the world and he was saying that, when was it, 2011? Was he the best in the world or was he the best of a bad bunch? Straight up, maybe he was the best at that time. Are you the best now? No. You’re nowhere near Will Ospreay’s level. Step up, brother. I’m ready for you,” said Ospreay (H/T - Fightful)

CM Punk is indeed one of the best in the world

CM Punk didn't just call himself the "Best in the World," but he also earned the moniker through his incredible in-ring and promo skills. During his days in WWE, Punk was arguably leaps and bounds ahead of the majority of the roster.

Both fans and WWE creatives appreciated Punk's talent and rewarded him with multiple world title reigns. Punk went on to have a Hall of Fame-worthy WWE before departing the company in 2014.

Now an AEW star, CM Punk announced on Dynamite that he would compete in his third singles match in the promotion. He will lock horns with one of AEW's rising stars, Daniel Garcia, on Friday night's Rampage.

Also Read

Do you think Will Ospreay could defeat CM Punk whenever the two performers meet inside the squared circle? Sound off in the comments section below.

Are you a part of the official Sportskeeda AEW fan page yet? Click here. Don't miss out!

Edited by Angana Roy