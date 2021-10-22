"No emotion" - Wrestling legend Jim Cornette criticizes recent AEW backstage segment

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette carped about a recent AEW backstage segment featuring Jungle Boy and AEW World Champion Kenny Omega. Cornette was extremely disappointed with how the creative team set up such a fake segment for the show.

AEW star Jungle Boy and the Elite have been in a rivalry for a long time. The Jurassic Express, Christian Cage, and Bryan Danielson have all stood against the top heel faction of the promotion. The Elite battled an eight-man tag team match against Danielson, Cage, and the Jurassic Express in the AEW Dynamite Anniversary show. During the match, the Elite botched a powerbomb move on Luchasaurus which was mocked by Jungle Boy in the latest episode of Dynamite.

Jungle Boy mockingly stated that he was glad that Lucha survived that devastating powerbomb. However, things went ugly as the Elite attacked the Jurassic Express right in the middle of the interview and powerbombed Lucha through a table.

Jim Cornette wasn't happy with the segment as he was speaking on the latest episode of his Drive Thru podcast. The wrestling legend criticized the whole segment as a phony and fake setup because of the timing of the arrival of the Elite into the segment. Cornette found it absurd to see Kenny Omega appear on camera just after Jungle Boy mentioned the powerbomb botch.

"He says his thing kinda bluntly with no emotion but at least he got it out. Then he mocked the...remember the power bomb that the Elite screwed up on Dino (Luchasaurus)? So Jungle Boy’s smart statement is: 'I'm really glad Luchasaurus is okay after that devastating powerbomb,' and I swear to Jesus Christ on crackers that it was not a second after the word powerbomb was spoken, twinkle toes (Kenny Omega) interrupted from just off camera, in front of Jungle Boy, like it's a big surprise that he is here. They set up something that is not only phony and fake on the face of it, but then it pays off by making the babyfaces look complete idiots," said Jim Cornette.

The Young Bucks take a dig at Jim Cornette

Popular AEW tag team the Young Bucks took a huge dig at former wrestling manager Jim Cornette. The Young Bucks used their Twitter bio to voice their opinion about Jim Cornette.

Jim Cornette has become very popular recently thanks to his multiple podcast shows. The former manager has been reviewing the AEW product weekly and has been criticizing the product vociferously for their silly mistakes. This blatant criticism has attracted hate from a lot of fans across the world, but it seems like Cornette is enjoying the attention.

