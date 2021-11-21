“Seamless, Brilliant”- Jim Cornette reveals why Bryan Danielson’s promo made him a heel

Jim Cornette was extremely happy with the way Bryan Danielson handled his heel turn during the latest episode of AEW Dynamite. He also stated that the whole confrontation between AEW world champion Hangman Adam Page and Danielson was brilliant.

The latest edition of Dynamite aired live from Virginia, the home state of AEW champion Adam Page. As The Hangman emerged to celebrate his title win, fans in attendance showered their overwhelming love for one of their own. Then out came Bryan Danielson, and he was determined to spoil the party.

After congratulating Adam Page, the former WWE superstar began to unease fans by saying that he was disappointed knowing that he wasn't going to face Kenny Omega. The animosity between the fans and The American Dragon reached another level when he bragged about how he wrestled the day after his Wrestlemania victory.

This segment established Danielson as a legit heel and Cornette applauded Bryan for his promo during the latest episode of his podcast, The Experience. Cornette stated that the heelish statements of the former WWE champion were both seamless and brilliant.

Cornette also pointed out how Adam Page would benefit from this rivalry as he added that the AEW champion has finally got something professional to do.

"Danielson comes down the ramp and says congratulations. I thought he was gonna knock him but he says congratulations and shakes his hands. And then starts a seamless, brilliant heel turn. I mean Danielson...He is not acting like a heel he is still kind of that smiling guy but he is saying some great shit. He was kinda channeling Andy Kaufman there “Of course Virginia boos hard work”. Basically by the time that it was finished the people were booing Bryan Danielson. People started getting on him and then they went head to head and started shoving each other. It was brilliant. Danielson was great and Page, now that he has something professional to do, he is fine." said Jim Cornette.

Bryan Danielson to face Dark Order's Colt Cabana at Dynamite

It looks like the Dark Order faction will be heavily involved in the rivalry between Hangman Adam Page and Bryan Danielson.

Then, the former WWE superstar had a dominating victory against Dark Order's Evil Uno in a recent episode of Dynamite. Danielson revealed after the match that he will be fighting every Dark Order member in the coming weeks and added Colt Cabana is next on his list.

Well, it will be interesting to see how fans will react to Bryan Danielson in the upcoming episode of Dynamite. The wrestling world expects the Chicago crowd to treat the former WWE champion the same way he was treated by the Virginia crowd. The fact his opponent, Cabana, hails from The Windy City will add enough heat for him this Wednesday.

