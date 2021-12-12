"It was refreshing" - Wrestling veteran comments on the recent Lucha Bros vs. FTR match; praises WWE RAW for following up like AEW (Exclusive)

Professional wrestling veteran Bill Apter recently spoke about the FTR vs. Lucha Brothers match from this week's AEW Rampage.

During the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Bill Apter was a guest on the show and praised AEW for opening this week's Rampage with an incredible match.

Uncle Dax FTR @DaxFTR Cash’s foot under the bottom rope! ROPE BREAK! God forbid a ref abide by the damn rules around here!! Put our lives on the line for almost 20 mins and then the ref misses this?! Just give us the belts! Cash’s foot under the bottom rope! ROPE BREAK! God forbid a ref abide by the damn rules around here!! Put our lives on the line for almost 20 mins and then the ref misses this?! Just give us the belts! https://t.co/YjTKOB5LRH

Apter went on to discuss how he is a fan of both promotions, opening their shows with a match instead of a 20-minute promo/interview segment. He then went on to mention how Monday Night RAW did the same a few weeks ago.

"They gave a lot tonight. I thought it was an excellent opening match, it was refreshing... I always say this, to see a show that starts and they go right into a match. RAW did that a few weeks ago. It was wonderful to see that without a 20 minute opening interview." - said Bill Apter.

The Lucha Bros retained the AEW Tag Team Titles by beating FTR in another incredible tag team match

The Lucha Bros have been enjoying an incredible reign so far as the AEW Tag Team Champions.

However, Rey Fenix and Penta did lose to FTR recently, dropping the AAA World Tag Team Championship to the team of Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler.

At AEW Full Gear, The Lucha Bros avenged their previous loss to FTR by beating them in yet another meeting between the two teams. But the end of the match wasn't without controversy.

EliteAEW®️ @EIiteAEW FTR vs Lucha Bros was just great! Thank you gentlemen #AEWRampage 👏👏 FTR vs Lucha Bros was just great! Thank you gentlemen #AEWRampage 👏👏 https://t.co/mMdN4HYVuO

On the most recent edition of Rampage, the two teams once again went to war and this time, The Lucha Bros retained the titles yet again, as the finish to the match saw Fenix and Penta hit Cash Wheeler with a double stomp-Fear Factor combo.

Going forward, it would be interesting to see what the future has in store for both FTR and Lucha Bros and if their feud has finally come to a conclusion.

