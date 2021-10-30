WWE Hall of Famer warns Andrade El Idolo ahead of his match against Cody Rhodes

WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson has sent a warning to AEW star Andrade El Idolo prior to his upcoming match against Cody Rhodes. Arn stated that he and Rhodes are ready to finish this fight with Andrade on Wednesday.

AEW booked the bout between the two former WWE stars after Andrade and Malakai Black tried to attack Cody Rhodes last week on Dynamite. PAC came to the rescue, but The American Nightmare is still hungry for revenge. As a result, he'll face Andrade Wednesday night on AEW Dynamite.

With this in mind, Arn Anderson recently posted a tweet in which he told Andrade that it's easy to start fights, but ending them is a different matter entirely. The WWE Hall of Famer added it's time to end this rivalry, and Rhodes is ready to do so.

"It's easy to start a fight...Not so easy to finish one," wrote Anderson. "We're ready to finish."

Malakai Black states that the entire world hates Cody Rhodes

While Cody Rhodes is hoping to wrap up this feud with Andrade, he seemingly concluded another bitter rivalry last week. In his third bout with Malakai Black, The American Nightmare picked up the win.

After the match, Black took to Instagram and stated that his loss against Cody was part of him plan to destroy the former AEW TNT Champion. Black then added that, thanks to him, the whole world hates Rhodes right now.

In this message, Black was commenting on the fact that fans have been turning against Rhodes recently. Despite this response, Rhodes has made it clear that he intends to remain a babyface, though many fans think he should turn heel.

Regardless, The American Nightmare's match with Andrade will certainly be an exciting one, as it will pit the two popular stars against each other for the first time in AEW.

