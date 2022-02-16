"Its all a work" - WWE legend makes a bold prediction about Cody Rhodes' AEW departure 

Cody Rhodes may be gone from AEW, but WWE Legend Bully Ray speculates his exit could be "a work".

Cody Rhodes left AEW following an announcement on Tuesday. He and Tony Khan couldn't reach an agreement, and it seems the American Nightmare is WWE-bound if rumors are to be believed.

With that said, several fans across social media are theorising that this is an elaborate hoax, with Cody and Tony conspiring behind the scenes. As far-fetched as that may seem, given that Cody is allegedly in talks with WWE, the doubts remain.

On Busted Open Radio, WWE Legend Bully Ray gave out a similar theory that the whole situation is made up.

"It's all a work, said Bully. It's all a work and he's coming back as a heel to destroy AEW. I said that there needs to be a heel that poses a threat to the entire company ." said Bully.

A good majority of the wrestling community believes that the whole Cody angle is building up to a great heel run. At most, both Bully and his co-host were having a little fun in a very speculative exchange.

Will Cody return to AEW as a heel? Probably not, but never say never in the wrestling business.

Will Cody Rhodes become WWE Champion in 2022?

Wrestle Nation @wrestlenationtv



#wwe #codyrhodes #aew What Cody Rhodes thinks he will be doing a month from now vs to what he will actually be doing What Cody Rhodes thinks he will be doing a month from now vs to what he will actually be doing 😂#wwe #codyrhodes #aew https://t.co/hhRR9u1wPx

With the rumors of Cody returning to WWE running rampant across the wrestling world, it's possible that the deal he signs could guarantee him a World title run.

With everything up in the air, some fans are having fun at the expense of Cody. Considering Cody's underwhelming initial run, it may well be possible that Cody will start lower on the card with WWE.

Cody's stock has improved dramatically in the last three years; whether it be the independents or AEW, he has proven time and again that he's a main-event star. Will Vince McMahon follow suit and bestow a WWE World Title on Cody Rhodes? Remember that neither Cody's father nor brother won the World title in WWE, and perhaps, Vince may want to change that. Time will tell!

