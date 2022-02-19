"He just looks like c**p" - Former WWE Manager on Adam Cole (Exclusive)

Legendary WWE Manager Dutch Mantell gave his thoughts on Adam Cole and said that though he's a great performer, Mantell doesn't like his looks.

For those unaware, Cole is slated to take on Hangman Page at AEW Revolution for the World Championship. Their feud is well underway as Cole and reDRagon stormed the ring and beat up Page on Dynamite before being chased off by Dark Order members.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, when answering a fan question about Cole becoming AEW World Champion at Revolution, Mantell was blunt in his opinion and said that he was a great performer but just that he looks like 'c**p.'

"Well, he's a great performer. He just looks like c**p. He looks like he's sitting in McDonalds all day long and eat french fries and ...d**n Big Macs and drinks cokes. He looks like a good worker. I don't know, I'm not a fan of his." [1:19:01- 1:19:25]

Adam Cole beat Dark Order's 10 on AEW Rampage

All Elite Wrestling @AEW .@adamcolepro sneaks in the low-blow on @pres10vance on the path to victory! Tune in to #AEWRampage SLAM DUNK right now on @TNTdrama! .@adamcolepro sneaks in the low-blow on @pres10vance on the path to victory! Tune in to #AEWRampage SLAM DUNK right now on @TNTdrama! https://t.co/kBqqNRA75z

Cole was in action on Rampage and took on 10 of The Dark Order. The match-up was reasonably solid, with both men getting their shots in. But eventually, Cole managed to win with the aid of a low blow.

Cole also beat Evil Uno earlier, and it's unclear whether there will be more Dark Order members that Cole will take on. With that said, Cole's feud with Hangman Page seems to be heating up as they head into Revolution for the AEW World Heavyweight title.

Will Adam Cole become AEW World Champion? Time will tell!

