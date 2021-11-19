"I'm definitely hoping that" - WWE Superstar Xavier Woods wants to work with top AEW star for a major project

WWE Superstar, Xavier Woods aka King Woods, revealed that he wants to work with AEW star Adam Cole on a major project.

Xavier Woods has been involved with the G4 Channel for a while now. The gaming network, originally on cable TV from 2002 to 2014, is set to launch on streaming platforms and cable channel lineups in 2022.

The show remains untitled for now. Apparently, it will feature a competition series between the biggest content creators from YouTube and Twitch.

In a recent interview with CinemaBlend, Xavier Woods claimed that he would like his former WWE colleague Adam Cole to be a part of the project. The duo once worked together in the WWE-affiliated "Da Party" before Cole left for AEW.

“I don’t know. I’m hoping that it’s not [out of the question to bring in wrestlers outside WWE] because I think that it would be a great opportunity to show that when people sit down and break bread together from different places, everybody can win. I’m not sure the ins and outs of things like that, but I am definitely hoping that we see a little bit of (holds up Adam Cole t-shirt) — some of that. So if we can re-link up with some Da Party stuff, that’d be great,” said Woods.

Adam Cole, Xavier Woods, Tyler Breeze, and Cesaro formed Da Party to stream video games. However, since Cole left WWE, he hasn't been able to interact with his former colleagues on camera.

Xavier Woods had a message for Adam Cole's Elite stablemate Kenny Omega

Xavier Woods also had a heartwarming message for former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega, who is set to take some time off from in-ring action.

The multi-time WWE Tag team Champion was seen holding up a sign for Omega, hoping to see the former AEW World Champion at G4 shortly.

Omega took to Twitter and responded with the following tweet:

Both Kenny Omega and Adam Cole are members of The Elite. On this week's AEW Dynamite, the two former Bullet Club stars teased potential friction between them, with rumors that Cole might be the one to kick Omega out of The Elite.

