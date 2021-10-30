"He's about half nuts" - WWE veteran compares popular AEW star to Stone Cold Steve Austin (Exclusive)

Dutch Mantell recently compared AEW star Eddie Kingston to the legendary Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Bryan Danielson and Kingston's semi-final match in the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament got a standing ovation from fans on Rampage last night. Eddie Kingston came across as a massive star despite losing and one man who is definitely a fan of him is pro wrestling legend and WWE veteran Dutch Mantell.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell praised Kingston and said that his current character is like Stone Cold Steve Austin's:

"The crowd was evenly split which is what you get for babyface vs bayface. I think it actually helped Kingston more than it helped Danielson. It helped him more because now he's getting a character, like Stone Cold he could do anything now, he could do anything he wants to do because he's about half nuts. He won't try to be a good guy," said Dutch Mantell.

Dutch Mantell was a fan of Bryan Danielson and Eddie Kingston's match on AEW Rampage

Dutch Mantell went on to praise the opening bout of Rampage, saying that it was a great match despite most fans going in knowing that The American Dragon would probably be winning. He added that Kingston left the match as a bigger star despite losing:

"They went into this match saying they know what's going to happen, let's just dig at it because Bryan, you can tell he likes Kingston. He said hit me. He doesn't mind getting hit and if that's what it takes then that's what it takes."

"I guarantee you that Kingston left tonight and his fans are still with him. I can see something with him. They have great... sometimes when you have two guys in a match you don't really worry so much about the moves, you worry about the chemistry. If they got chemistry they can do anything they want to do and the people will buy it," said Dutch Mantell.

Bryan Danielson will now face either Orange Cassidy or Jon Moxley in the finals of the tournament. As for Eddie Kingston, it looks like he will be facing CM Punk next after a backstage confrontation on AEW Rampage.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

If any quotes are used from this interview, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Vince Russo reacts to Roman Reigns' comments about AEW. Click here for more.

Edited by Kaushik Das