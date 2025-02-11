AEW should NOT have allowed major former WWE star to script his own promos, says Booker T

AEW is known for giving creative freedom to its talent which also attracts many former WWE stars to the promotion. However, Hall of Famer Booker T believes the promotion should not have let Miro cut his own promos.

Miro signed with AEW in 2020 and quickly became a top star in the promotion. He captured the TNT Championship and went on to have a dominant run. However, after he lost the title, The Redeemer disappeared from television and was barely used on television till his recently reported departure from the company.

In the recent edition of the Hall of Fame podcast, NXT commentator Booker T claimed that letting Miro write his promos hurt the character. The former World Champion also claimed that the star power of guys like Miro and Malakai Black got damaged once they got out of the WWE system:

"Going over there and not having a structure, letting a guy like Miro do his own promos, who do you think wrote those promos? That's not a conducive way to go out and create and run a promotion. Can you imagine Hollywood actors just showing up with there own scripts? It would not go over very well at all. So, I feel like getting out of that WWE system hurt these guys more than it helped them. As far as star power, as far as legacy, all of that, I think it hurt them. I could be wrong." [22:57-23:40]

EC3 could see Miro return to WWE in the future

Miro reportedly asked for his release from AEW last year. The Redeemer had an underwhelming run in the promotion and many have been wanting to see him back in WWE since Triple H took over as the Head of Creative.

In an episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws podcast last year, EC3 expressed his desire to see Miro return to the company once he from All Elite Wrestling:

"Yeah, I can see a WWE return. I don't know if it's on the cusp or asking for your release. He made a bunch of money; he didn't really work a ton at the end of the day. You've self-sustained with Twitch and all these other things. It's great to have that freedom, where if you're unhappy, you're like 'I'm out. Let me go,'" said EC3. (3:20 - 3:46)

Miro has reportedly left All Elite Wrestling. We will have to wait and see if the former United States Champion returns to the Stamford-based promotion this year.

