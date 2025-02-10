Miro suddenly leaves AEW amid absence - Reports

After months of unexplained absence from AEW, Miro has left the promotion if recent reports are anything to go by. The former TNT Champion has had a topsy-turvy journey in All Elite Wrestling over the last few years.

The Redeemer joined the company in September 2020 to much fanfare. After a spectacular first year, things soon fizzled out, and his appearances were few and far between.

In September 2024, it was reported that Miro had requested his release from AEW, but it was denied. Now, PWInsider is reporting that the sides have finally agreed on his exit from the company.

What's more interesting is the fact that Ricky Starks and Malakai Black have also seemingly left the promotion after being removed from AEW's roster. His last match went down in December 2023, where he defeated Andrade, who has also since left for WWE, where he competes on the SmackDown brand.

This has opened doors for Miro to return to the Stamford-based promotion where he previously worked as Rusev from 2010-2020. As the WrestleMania 41 season inches close, it remains to be seen if Triple and his team get him back in time for The Show of Shows.

