AEW officially announces city and venue for major end-of-year PPV

By Jacob Terrell
Published Jul 30, 2025 21:00 GMT
AEW All In Texas was a huge success [Image credit: AR Fox on X/Twitter]
AEW All In Texas was a huge success [Image credit: AR Fox on X/Twitter]

AEW has been gaining momentum throughout 2025, with several hot storylines culminating at All In Texas on July 12. Now, the company is on the road to Forbidden Door, and the second half of the year promises to be just as big as the first.

AEW Worlds End is always a major blowout to end the year, and some of the promotion's most impactful moments have taken place at the December pay-per-view. In 2025, the event will be held at NOW Arena in Chicago on December 27, as announced by All Elite Wrestling today.

This will be the first time Worlds End will be hosted in Chicago, with the previous two editions taking place on Long Island and in Orlando, respectively. Check out the promotion's announcement below:

"🚨 WORLDS END IS COMING TO CHICAGO! 🚨 As first announced by AEW CEO + GM @TonyKhan on @Q101Chicago, #AEWWorldsEnd will be held at the @now_arena on Sat., 12/27! Tickets on sale 9/8!"

Although Daily's Place in Jacksonville is considered All Elite Wrestling's "home," Chicago is deeply embedded in the company's DNA. In fact, Tony Khan & Co. are currently in the midst of a residency at Aragon Ballroom in the Windy City.

Tony Khan addresses the potential return of AEW DARK

Throughout its first few years, All Elite Wrestling hosted Wednesday Night Dynamite and a limited number of PPV events every year. But the company also had weekly programming on YouTube, with its DARK and DARK: Elevation shows featuring young and unsigned talent battling established stars.

While they weren't all that important to the promotion's storylines, many fans loved watching the YouTube shows every week. Unfortunately, they were canceled as part of All Elite Wrestling's altered contract when Saturday Night Collision was introduced.

In a recent interview with Iridian Fierro of Wrestlefriends, Tony Khan opened up on the possibility of bringing DARK back to the air:

"I love doing AEW Dark. I have so many great memories... But across Dark and Elevation, for either or both of them to ever return, I just wanna make sure it makes sense to bring Dark back because it was a decision we made when we launched Collision to sunset those for the time being, and I'm very open to their return if it ever makes sense for Warner Brothers Discovery."

The company has streamlined its programming with Dynamite and Collision, along with its nine pay-per-views every year. Only time will tell whether fans get to enjoy DARK on YouTube once again.

