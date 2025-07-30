Tony Khan comments on possible return of old AEW show: “I would love to do that”

AEW sunset one of its shows a long time ago. Tony Khan has now commented on the possible return of that show.

Ad

During All Elite Wrestling's initial days, the company ran two more shows alongside Dynamite called Dark and Dark: Elevation. These shows were streamed on YouTube for free and featured lesser-known names who couldn't get a spot on the Wednesday Night show due to the limited TV time available. Although the show served its purpose in allowing some of the lower-card talent to make a name for themselves, the company decided to sunset it when they launched Collision.

Ad

Trending

During a recent interview with Iridian Fierro on the Wrestfriends YouTube channel, Tony Khan commented on the possibility of bringing back AEW Dark. He said that he would love to bring it back, but it has to make sense for their media partners as well.

"I would love to do that. I think it has to be something that makes sense with our media partners because when we launched AEW Collision, which is such an important part of AEW TV every week, and it's on tomorrow, a special Thursday Collision, and there's still great tickets available for tomorrow."

Ad

What Went Wrong for Hulk Hogan? Watch Here!

He further added that they have a great working relationship with Warner Bros. Discovery, and hence, he wants to make sure it makes sense for them to bring back Dark, and he is very open to making it happen.

"We have great relationships with Discovery Global Networks and also with the Warner Brothers Studio and HBO MAX. So a lot of great things happening with AEW, and I love doing AEW Dark. I have so many great memories... But across Dark and Elevation, for either or both of them never return, I just wanna make sure it makes sense to bring AEW Dark back because it was a decision we made when we launched AEW Collision to sunset those for the time being, and I'm very open to their return if it ever makes sense for Warner Brothers Discovery and Mr. Zaslow, for Bruce Campbell, for Gunnar, and all the great people that we work with at Warner Brothers Discovery." [From 19:36 to 21:24]

Ad

Ad

Tony Khan also opened up about introducing a new AEW championship

Ever since AEW launched in 2019, the company has taken great strides to deliver the best product possible to its audiences. Hence, Tony has introduced several titles to the fanbase over the years. However, the company has yet to introduce a championship for the women's tag team division.

During the same interview with Iridian Fierro on the Wrestfriends YouTube channel, Tony Khan was asked to provide an update on the Women's Tag Team Championship. Tony Khan replied that the title exists, but he is waiting for the women's roster to return to its full strength since he lost a quarter of the women's roster in the Casino Gauntlet match at AEW All In: Texas.

Ad

"A quarter of the people in the match got knocked out of the match and out of action indefinitely. So we had one match where I lost 25% of the roster in one match. — I have the belts. I’ve made the belts. They exist, but I will put them into play when we are able to put the very best full roster forward to have great action with competition for all the championships," he said. [21:49 to 25:36]

Ad

It will be interesting to see when Tony Khan introduces the Women's Tag Team Title.

If you use the quote from the first half of this article, then link back to the source with an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunil Joseph Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.



Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.



If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.



Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket. Know More