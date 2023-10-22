AEW officially announces former world champion's return for blockbuster match against Blackpool Combat Club

AEW's faction, Blackpool Combat Club, may have to deal with another threat, as Orange Cassidy has seemingly reignited the feud he once had with members of the faction.

Following his successful title defense against The Dark Order's John Silver, the AEW International Champion addressed his earlier confrontation with the Blackpool Combat Club. He claimed that they got in his face as if wanting to start a fight, and he was happy to oblige.

He revealed that this coming Wednesday on Dynamite in Philadelphia, he was willing to face Bryan Danielson and Claudio Castagnoli, and he would have former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada by his side.

Expand Tweet

This would be Okada's first match on an AEW weekly show, as he has only had matches during the crossover event of All Elite Wrestling and New Japan Pro Wrestling, Forbidden Door.

Danielson and Okada will also get to share the ring for the second time this year, as the two stars were in the main event at this year's edition of Forbidden Door, the match that saw The American Dragon injure himself and put him out of action for a few months.

Bryan Danielson has been in a lot of dream matches this year alone, and this match set for Dynamite will be another one guaranteed.

What are your thoughts on this dream tag team match being booked for Dynamite next week? Let us know in the comments section below.