AEW
  • home icon
  • AEW
  • AEW Collision
  • [Watch] Jon Moxley has heated confrontation with top champion after AEW Collision

[Watch] Jon Moxley has heated confrontation with top champion after AEW Collision

By Enzo Curabo
Modified Oct 22, 2023 08:29 IST
Jon Moxley is a former AEW World Champion and a member of the Blackpool Combat Club
Jon Moxley is a former AEW World Champion and a member of the Blackpool Combat Club

Following his return to Collision tonight, Jon Moxley immediately went face-to-face with a former rival.

The Blackpool Combat Club and FTR finished Collision on top after Moxley made his return to help his comrades send the House of Black and the duo of Ricky Starks and Big Bill high-tailing.

As Collision went off the air, Battle of the Belts VIII immediately began, and the opening contest featured Orange Cassidy defending his AEW International Championship against John Silver of the Dark Order.

While going down the ramp for his match, Moxley and the BCC were going back up to go backstage. When the two sides ran into each other, Orange Cassidy gave Jon Moxley a shoulder bump, which upset Mox and led to a mini-scuffle between the two.

Jon Moxley was the man who ended Cassidy's long-time reign. It seems he hasn't forgotten this, and there is still real animosity between the two. It remains to be seen if the pair will reignite this feud, seeing how Mox may go after the title that he would still be holding if not for his injury.

What are your thoughts on the two stars possibly reigniting their feud? Let us know in the comments section below.

Quick Links

Edited by Steffi
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...