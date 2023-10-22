[Watch] Jon Moxley has heated confrontation with top champion after AEW Collision

Following his return to Collision tonight, Jon Moxley immediately went face-to-face with a former rival.

The Blackpool Combat Club and FTR finished Collision on top after Moxley made his return to help his comrades send the House of Black and the duo of Ricky Starks and Big Bill high-tailing.

As Collision went off the air, Battle of the Belts VIII immediately began, and the opening contest featured Orange Cassidy defending his AEW International Championship against John Silver of the Dark Order.

While going down the ramp for his match, Moxley and the BCC were going back up to go backstage. When the two sides ran into each other, Orange Cassidy gave Jon Moxley a shoulder bump, which upset Mox and led to a mini-scuffle between the two.

Jon Moxley was the man who ended Cassidy's long-time reign. It seems he hasn't forgotten this, and there is still real animosity between the two. It remains to be seen if the pair will reignite this feud, seeing how Mox may go after the title that he would still be holding if not for his injury.

