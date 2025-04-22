AEW officially announces a huge return ahead of Dynamite

AEW officially announced a much-anticipated return ahead of this week's Dynamite. A popular show is set to take place for the first time in over 10 months.
Ever since its inception in 2019, All Elite Wrestling has been producing special editions of Dynamite and Collision, aside from pay-per-views. One such program is Beach Break, which first aired in 2021.
The first edition of Beach Break took place in 2021 in Jacksonville. In 2022, the special show was held in Cleveland, Ohio. Last year, Dynamite and Rampage Beach Break emanated from Chicago, Illinois. The Tony Khan-led promotion has announced that the program will return next month.
Through its official X handle, the Jacksonville-based company announced that Dynamite: Beach Break 2025 will return to Chicago on May 14 after being held in the same city last year. The promotional poster for the event featured top stars such as MJF, Kenny Omega, Jon Moxley, Swerve Strickland, Mercedes Mone, and more.
You can view the announcement of Beach Break's return below.
AEW recently announced a major international event for 2025
Earlier this year, AEW produced Grand Slam from Brisbane, Australia, and it turned out to be a huge success. The promotion recently announced its first-ever international event for Mexico, which will take place at Arena Mexico on Wednesday, June 18. The event will be in partnership with the Mexican promotion, CMLL.
"As announced by @FOXSportsMX, [All Elite Wrestling will partner with @CMLL_OFICIAL to bring #[AllEliteWrestling]GrandSlamMexico to the historic Arena México in Mexico City on Wednesday, June 18! This marks the first time an [All Elite Wrestling] event has ever been held in Mexico. Tickets will go on sale Saturday, April 26," the announcement read.
It will be interesting to see what All Elite Wrestling has planned for Grand Slam: Mexico. Tickets for the event will go on sale on April 26, 2025.
