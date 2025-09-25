  • home icon
  • AEW
  • AEW Dynamite
  • AEW officially announces major star's first TV match in 525 days

AEW officially announces major star's first TV match in 525 days

By Tejas Pagare
Published Sep 25, 2025 04:10 GMT
A major will take place later this week [Image Credit: AEW
A major match will take place later this week [Image Credit: AEW's X]

A former AEW champion will be wrestling on TV for the first time in 525 days. Former Continental Champion Eddie Kingston made his return to the promotion at All Out. He defeated Big Bill in the match and immediately formed an alliance with Hook. The latter was furious about being replaced by Powerhouse Hobbs in The Opps and therefore decided to go into a new alliance.

Ad

The Mad King has been absent from the Jacksonville-based promotion since May last year. His last television match took place on the April 20, 2024, edition of Collision. On tonight's Dynamite, the company announced the former ROH World Champion's return match on TV.

Eddie Kingston will collide with Big Bill once again. On the upcoming episode of Collision, The Mad King and The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil will take on Bryan Keith and Bill.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Vince McMahon's biggest mistake revealed? Check Now!

Eddie Kingston opens up on the mental struggle ahead of AEW return

The former AEW Continental Champion was absent from the promotion for over 16 months. He worked very hard to get back in the ring after a long hiatus.

While speaking backstage, Eddie Kingston described how his mental state was shattered into pieces. However, he stayed strong and eventually made his AEW return.

Ad
“So about, what, a month ago I’d say, I think a month ago, things weren’t really going too great on a mental level. I’m not gonna get too deep into it, you know what I mean?..15 months was a long, hard journey and without people like HOOK, without people like Ortiz, without people like my mentor Homicide, and others, I’m not going to mention all of y’all because, you know. But without them, I wouldn’t be here today. I wouldn’t be here still fighting, still living the dream of a nine year old kid from Yonkers, New York."

It will be interesting to see if Eddie and Hook pick up a victory this Saturday.

About the author
Tejas Pagare

Tejas Pagare

Twitter icon

Tejas has been an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling since 2021. Possessing a degree in Food Processing Technology, it was his brother who introduced him to Sportskeeda, and he has never looked back since.

Tejas’ writing style is analytical and descriptive style, mostly sticking to statistics. He believes in thoroughly checking all statistics and information before using them in his articles to ensure his readers get nothing but the best and most accurate stories. He also does not indulge much in speculation in his content.

His all-time favorite wrestler is Roman Reigns for his journey from being one of the most unlikable babyfaces at the start of his career to one of the greatest modern WWE superstars. If Tejas ever got the chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage a superstar, it would choose high-flying, risk-taking diminutive entertainer Spike Dudley. Tejas would assure him that he would be involved in long-term storylines, something that he wasn’t part of during his time.

In his free time, Tejas enjoys singing and learning new things.

Know More

WWE made a big mistake signing these wrestlers? Watch Here!

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications