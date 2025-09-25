AEW officially announces major star's first TV match in 525 days

A former AEW champion will be wrestling on TV for the first time in 525 days. Former Continental Champion Eddie Kingston made his return to the promotion at All Out. He defeated Big Bill in the match and immediately formed an alliance with Hook. The latter was furious about being replaced by Powerhouse Hobbs in The Opps and therefore decided to go into a new alliance.The Mad King has been absent from the Jacksonville-based promotion since May last year. His last television match took place on the April 20, 2024, edition of Collision. On tonight's Dynamite, the company announced the former ROH World Champion's return match on TV.Eddie Kingston will collide with Big Bill once again. On the upcoming episode of Collision, The Mad King and The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil will take on Bryan Keith and Bill.Eddie Kingston opens up on the mental struggle ahead of AEW returnThe former AEW Continental Champion was absent from the promotion for over 16 months. He worked very hard to get back in the ring after a long hiatus.While speaking backstage, Eddie Kingston described how his mental state was shattered into pieces. However, he stayed strong and eventually made his AEW return.“So about, what, a month ago I’d say, I think a month ago, things weren’t really going too great on a mental level. I’m not gonna get too deep into it, you know what I mean?..15 months was a long, hard journey and without people like HOOK, without people like Ortiz, without people like my mentor Homicide, and others, I’m not going to mention all of y’all because, you know. But without them, I wouldn’t be here today. I wouldn’t be here still fighting, still living the dream of a nine year old kid from Yonkers, New York.&quot;It will be interesting to see if Eddie and Hook pick up a victory this Saturday.