  Eddie Kingston talks about struggle with injury following his AEW return: "Things weren't really going too great"

Eddie Kingston talks about struggle with injury following his AEW return: "Things weren't really going too great"

By Karan Raj
Modified Sep 22, 2025 17:43 GMT
Eddie Kingston returned to AEW at All Out 2025 [Image via AEW
Eddie Kingston returned to AEW at All Out 2025 [Image via AEW's Youtube]

Eddie Kingston returned to AEW to a massive ovation at All Out 2025 in Canada. Following the event, Kingston opened up about his comeback.

May 2024 was the last time we saw Eddie Kingston on AEW TV before he returned at All Out 2025. The Mad King had suffered a serious leg injury, due to which he had to take what eventually became a 15-month hiatus. His comeback match at the pay-per-view was against Big Bill, who had called him out for the bout weeks before the event. Kingston, who accepted the challenge on Instagram, went on to defeat Bill at the event. Now, The Mad King has reflected on his journey back to in-ring action.

Shortly after his victory, AEW's official handle posted a digital exclusive on X, featuring Kingston alongside HOOK, in which the 43-year-old discusses the mental struggles he faced on his road to recovery.

“So about, what, a month ago I’d say, I think a month ago, things weren’t really going too great on a mental level. I’m not gonna get too deep into it, you know what I mean?..15 months was a long, hard journey and without people like HOOK, without people like Ortiz, without people like my mentor Homicide, and others, I’m not going to mention all of y’all because, you know. But without them, I wouldn’t be here today. I wouldn’t be here still fighting, still living the dream of a nine year old kid from Yonkers, New York," Kingston said [H/T Fightful ]
Eddie Kingston reveals how HOOK helped him ahead of AEW return

In the same exclusive, Kingston went into detail about how HOOK's phone call during his time away helped him overcome his mental struggles. The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil had even saved Kingston from Bryan Keith's post-match attack at All Out.

"I got one phone- well, two phone calls. I can’t forget Ortiz, you know what I mean? My man monkey, I can’t lie about that, you know what I’m saying? But the second phone call I got was from you, from HOOK, and now, you know what I mean, my man don’t talk a lot. You know, you didn’t talk a lot on the phone that day. You just said ‘what are you’re doing?’ And for some reason, I just spilt my guts out to you, and all you said back to me is, ‘so what you gonna do about it?’ I remember hanging up the phone. I remember, man, let me get up and go. I went out, ran... Then more and more and more and more of the feeling of the love for this sport came back." [H/T: Fightful]

Now that The Mad King is allied with HOOK, it'll be interesting to see what Tony Khan has planned for the duo's future in AEW.

Karan Raj

Karan Raj

Karan Raj is a senior writer in Sportskeeda's AEW division. He holds an engineering degree from Manipal University, but his passion for sports motivated him to pursue an MSc in Sports Business from the University of Liverpool. Karan has been in the sports marketing industry for the past seven years.

As a lifelong WWE fan and enthusiast of wrestling entertainment, he has always been drawn to the industry's unique blend of sports and storytelling. Karan was introduced to the business by his elder sister when he was 10 years old.

Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Karan worked for several reputable organizations, such as Ting Works LLP and Sportz Interactive, wearing different hats. He also wrote the anthem of UP Rudras, a hockey team that played in the Hockey India League. Karan conducts thorough research while writing articles and only relies on credible sources for information.

Karan's favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's versatility as a performer and his ability to play both heel and babyface characters to perfection. Besides Rollins, Karan looks up to Roman Reigns for his storytelling skills and ability to captivate audiences.

In AEW, he enjoys watching Will Ospreay compete inside the ring. Karan loves The Aerial Assassin's technical in-ring ability and athleticism. If Karan could go back to the Attitude Era, he would combine forces with Jericho and promise to elevate his career to the same level as The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.When not writing about pro wrestling, Karan loves to play and watch football. It is a huge part of his life.

He is also a massive fan of tennis and is learning to play the sport. Apart from sports, he also knows how to play the ukulele.

