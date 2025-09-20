Returning AEW star gets first singles win in 567 days

By Faiz Ahmed
Modified Sep 20, 2025 20:14 GMT
Returning star gets first singles win in a long time. (Image via X/@AEWLive)
Returning star gets first singles win in a long time. (Image via X/@AEWLive)

Eddie Kingston made his long-awaited AEW return to the ring tonight as he took on Big Bill at All Out 2025. The inaugural Continental Champion had been out for over a year due to a serious leg injury, but returned with the same gusto and spirit that we saw from him before his injury.

The two men had a hard-hitting contest with a lot of fierce strikes, with Big Bill dominating for long periods of the match, given Eddie's 16-month absence from the ring. Kingston tried to get some offense in, but was easily overpowered by the much larger Bill.

The difference between the two was extremely evident, but all Eddie needed was one moment of magic to seal the win for himself. He performed a spinning backfist on Big Bill, and that was enough to get his first singles win in 567 days. It was made even more impressive after the fact that Bill had earlier kicked out from the same move after just a one count.

While Eddie seemed far from his best after such a huge absence, he epitomised the phrase, 'Class is permanent'. Just when it seemed that the former ROH World Champion would lose on his return, he got the win in front of his adoring fans inside the Scotiabank Arena.

Former AEW Champion saves Eddie Kingston from post-match attack

Eddie Kingston emerged victorious in his first match back in AEW from injury, but couldn't celebrate his win properly. Bryan Keith, who was accompanying Big Bill to the ring, interrupted Kingston's triumph as he attacked the former Continental Champion from behind.

Both Keith and Bill were assaulting Kingston before former FTW Champion, Hook, made the save. The match between Bill and Kingston was built around which New Yorker was a better wrestler, and it was only fitting that another New Yorker, Hook, made the save.

Edited by Faiz Ahmed
