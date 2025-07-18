AEW officially announces monumental return for 2026

AEW made a major announcement just a few days after its biggest event of the year. The Jacksonville-based promotion held All In: Texas last Saturday. The promotion's biggest show of the year lived up to its name as it delivered in every way possible. Recently, the company made another announcement.
The inaugural All In took place in 2023 in the iconic Wembley Stadium. MJF and Adam Cole headlined that event. Last year, too, All In was held in the same historic stadium. However, this year, the show was hosted at Globe Life Field in Arlington, TX. Instead, Forbidden Door will be taking place in London next month, but not at Wembley Stadium.
AEW recently announced that next year's All In will be held on August 30, 2026, at Wembley Stadium. Fans are already wondering what Tony Khan has planned for the fourth annual All In pay-per-view next year.
AEW All In: Texas came with some bad news
Adam Cole was supposed to face Kyle Fletcher for the TNT Championship at All In: Texas this past weekend. However, a few minutes ahead of the show, the Panama City Playboy was pulled out of the event due to health issues, which were reportedly concussion-related. Tony Khan later gave a brief statement at the post-show media scrum.
While speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, journalist Dave Meltzer stated that Tony and Adam were shaken up as they didn't want to make a bad choice.
“Tony’s reaction, as best I could tell, was—he was really shaken up. And Adam was shaken up. You could tell from the interview. I think what he said was that he doesn’t want to make a rash decision or anything, but it was a scary situation,” he said.
It will be interesting to see what is in store for next year's All In London.
