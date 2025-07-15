Tony Khan was visibly ''shaken up" just before AEW All In 2025, says expert

A wrestling expert recently commented on an incident that occurred ahead of AEW All In 2025, a situation that, in his words, visibly rattled Tony Khan.
At the AEW All In Texas Zero Hour, fans were informed that Adam Cole would not be able to compete at the PPV due to an undisclosed health reason. The Panama City Playboy had to vacate the AEW TNT Championship that he was scheduled to defend at the event against Kyle Fletcher.
Recently, on Wrestling Observer Radio, veteran journalist Dave Meltzer weighed in on Cole's last-minute exclusion from the show, stating that the former WWE Superstar's health concern was unexpected to the point that there were no indications up until Friday night, the night before All In Texas. He also mentioned that the development shook up both the wrestler and Tony Khan.
“Tony’s reaction, as best I could tell, was—he was really shaken up. And Adam was shaken up. You could tell from the interview. I think what he said was that he doesn’t want to make a rash decision or anything, but it was a scary situation,” he said. [H/T: Ringside News]
Check out Adam Cole's heartfelt message to fans at All In Texas below:
Adam Cole sent a heartfelt message after AEW All In 2025
Ever since the news around Adam Cole's exclusion from All In due to health concerns broke out, rumors around him retiring from in-ring competition have been circulating online. Amid these rumors, The Panama City Playboy took to Instagram to share an emotional message with his supporters.
"Thank you all so much. Your support in not only the good times but [also] the bad times means more than I could ever explain. I love you all. Always," he wrote.
Check out his Instagram post below:
It is worth noting that Cole had himself fueled retirement speculations when he came out to the ring at All In to address the crowd ahead of the replacement four-way match for the vacated TNT Title. The 36-year-old said that this could be the last time he's addressing fans as a professional wrestler.