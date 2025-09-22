AEW officially changes 3-time champion's name again

AEW recently revived the old name of a top star. Former TNT Champion Luchasaurus was renamed Killswitch when he was part of The Patriarchy. However, he left the faction and reunited with his old friend, Jack Perry, after turning face. It looks like the two stars will be back as Jurassic Express going forward.At the pay-per-view, Jack Perry returned and attacked The Young Bucks. The former had a backup plan. The Scapegoat was revealed as the doctor who helped Luchasaurus bring him back to life. The three-time AEW champion then entered the ring and ambushed the former EVPs. Later, Jack Perry told his tag team partner to throw away the Killswitch belt and turn babyface in the process.AEW also played the legendary song of Jurassic Express, confirming that the duo will officially return as a tag team. Recently, the company reverted Killswitch's name to Luchasaurus on the roster page. However, Jack Perry might stay the same, as his name has not been updated.AEW star Luchasaurus was criticized by a veteranThe former TNT Champion recently fought a life-threatening disease and made his return to the ring a few weeks ago. Ahead of his comeback, a veteran made a suggestion.While speaking on his Drive-Thru podcast, Jim Cornette had some harsh words for Luchasaurus. He said that he should leave All Elite Wrestling if he ever returns to the ring, as he has 'gotten away' and hasn't improved.&quot;If he does come back, I would suggest he leave again. Killswitch, dino douche, whatever. If he was [sic] capable of anything, we would have seen it by now. A long time before now. And the only thing he has ever done is gotten away,&quot; he said.It will be interesting to see if Jack Perry also uses the name Jungle Boy going forward. It remains to be seen what is next for the duo.