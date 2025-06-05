  • home icon
  • AEW
  • AEW officially confirms blockbuster rematch; Swerve Strickland involved

AEW officially confirms blockbuster rematch; Swerve Strickland involved

By Sujay
Modified Jun 05, 2025 01:39 GMT
Swerve Strickland is an AEW star. (Image credits: Swerve Strickland
Swerve Strickland is an AEW star (Image credits: Swerve Strickland on X)

AEW has officially announced a blockbuster rematch and the best part is it involves Swerve Strickland. This has the potential to be one of the matches of the year.

Ad

Over the last few weeks, Strickland has been in a war of words with none other than Will Ospreay. This is because the British star insisted last week that Swerve Strickland and Hangman Adam Page put the past behind them and move on for the good of AEW.

However, at FyterFest, Will Ospreay challenged Strickland to a match at Summer Blockbuster which will take place next week. It has now been confirmed that the two stars will be going head to head in a rematch at the event.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

This is not the first time these two stars will be taking on each other as they previously fought at Forbidden Door 2024, where Swerve Strickland successfully defended his AEW World Championship.

This will no doubt be a great match and something that will add yet another layer of intrigue to an already complex rivalry. Ospreay remarked during his promo that he wanted what was best for AEW and he said that he would do it even if it meant having to go past Strickland.

About the author
Sujay

Sujay

Sujay is a pro wrestling writer at Sportskeeda. Among all the wrestling legends in the industry, his favorite wrestler is WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker. However, if he gets an opportunity to go back in time and be a manager to someone during the Attitude era, it would be The Heartbreak Kid, Shawn Michaels.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Harish Raj S
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications