AEW officially confirms The Young Bucks' new name 

By N.S Walia
Published Aug 02, 2025 01:00 GMT
Young Bucks are a top tag team in AEW
Young Bucks are a top tag team in AEW (Image via Young Bucks' X)

The Young Bucks have been subjected to significant mistreatment ever since AEW All In Texas concluded. On the latest edition of Dynamite, The Bucks scored a major win, yet they were given an embarrassing name that the Jacksonville-based promotion itself has now confirmed.

At All In: Texas, Matthew and Nicholas Jackson lost a high-stakes tag team match to Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay. Per the stipulation, they were stripped of their EVP titles. Since then, the duo's private locker room has been the boiler room, their entrance music has been removed, no fancy ring announcement, and both are simply referred to as 'Matt' and 'Nick.'

Furthermore, the duo was given a new name on Dynamite this week. After The Young Bucks defeated The Outrunners to advance in the World Tag Team Championship Eliminator tournament, the graphic on the screen read 'Talent Name' and All Elite Wrestling took to its X to congratulate them using the same name.

"Congratulations once again to "Talent Name" on their big win Wednesday Night on #AEWDynamite!"
Wrestling veteran believes The Young Bucks should leave AEW

Amidst The Young Bucks being mistreated in the same company they helped build as the 'Founding Fathers,' wrestling veteran Scott D'Amore said that they should leave All Elite Wrestling and consider a move to WWE, much like Cody Rhodes did.

"Will Ospreay and Swerve Strickland beat The Young Bucks, with the gimmick the Bucks are no longer AEW EVPs. You had the top stars of tomorrow beating the guys who helped build the company. The Bucks, Matt and Nick Jackson, have done everything there is to do in AEW as characters and as real-life executives. Hmmm… It’s no secret WWE wanted the Bucks badly before they helped form AEW. And I can see Matt and Nick, not tomorrow, but at some point, maybe deciding it is time to go have a WrestleMania moment like fellow founder Cody Rhodes did."

Given that Matthew and Nicholas Jackson are being heckled by the promotion each week, D'Amore's prediction might become a reality in the future.

About the author
N.S Walia

N.S Walia

Nikunj is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BArch graduate, but his 25+ years of fandom and desire to work in this industry led him to become a pro wrestling writer. When he writes, he uses the same passion, extensive knowledge, and keeping up-to-date with the wrestling world as his USPs.

Nikunj has four years of experience. He has conducted interviews with stars like Great Khali, RVD, Mickie James, Maria Kanellis, and Heath Slater. The first match he watched was between 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Rock. Interestingly, Nikunj's favorite wrestler is another historical rival of The Rock - John Cena. He has been a fan of Cena due to his Never Give Up attitude.

Besides wrestling and writing about it, Nikunj is interested in dance and basketball.

Know More

Edited by Angana Roy
