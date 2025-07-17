"It's no secret"- Wrestling legend reveals why The Young Bucks could leave AEW and join WWE

The Young Bucks are a big part of AEW. However, a wrestling legend feels they could leave the company and join WWE.

Scott D'Amore is the latest to comment on The Young Bucks. The brothers were an instrumental part in forming AEW. They have been EVPs in the company until All In: Texas, when they lost that status in storyline after losing to Will Ospreay and Swerve Strickland. Hence, the wrestling legend feels that they may leave the company in the future.

Speaking on The D'Amore Drop weekly column on Yahoo! Sports' Uncrowned, Scott D'Amore stated that The Young Bucks have done everything there is to do in AEW. He further noted that Matthew and Nicholas Jackson will consider joining the Stamford-based promotion just so that they can have a WrestleMania moment similar to Cody Rhodes.

"Will Ospreay and Swerve Strickland beat the Young Bucks, with the gimmick the Bucks are no longer AEW EVPs. You had the top stars of tomorrow beating the guys who helped build the company. The Bucks — Matt and Nick Jackson — have done everything there is to do in AEW as characters and as real-life executives. Hmmm …It’s no secret WWE wanted the Bucks badly before they helped form AEW — and I can see Matt and Nick, not tomorrow, but at some point — maybe deciding it is time to go have a WrestleMania moment like fellow AEW founder Cody Rhodes did." [H/T The D'Amore Drop]

The Young Bucks received an intriguing offer on AEW Dynamite

Being stripped of their EVP titles meant that The Young Bucks lost all the power that came with it. Hence, they also had to lose all the respect they once had. This week on Dynamite, The Bucks ran into Renee Paquette backstage, who laughed at their plight. They even ran into Marina Shafir, who did not greet them. Matthew and Nicholas Jackson's private locker room privileges were revoked, and they were relocated to the boiler room.

Even Ricochet couldn't prevent himself from laughing at The Bucks. Just when they had had enough, Don Callis proposed to do some business with them. While Matthew refused to join the Don Callis Family, he agreed that they needed some friends.

It will be interesting to see what this means for The Bucks moving forward.

