AEW officially gives a new name to popular duo at Fyter Fest 2025

AEW recently named a major tag team on the Fyter Fest edition of Dynamite. The duo has been teaming up for the past year. However, the pair didn't have a name until tonight. Don Callis has assembled a lot of promising stars and made a faction out of it. Kyle Fletcher and Konosuke Takeshita have been crucial members of the Don Callis Family since the very start.

The two stars have been involved in top-notch tag team matches on Dynamite and Collision. Fans have lovingly called them 'Protoshita' online. Even the duo acknowledged it many times. Despite its popularity, the name was never officially recognized by AEW. However, it appears that the company has finally listened to its fans.

Tonight on Fyter Fest, Konosuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher teamed up with CMLL's Hechicero to take on The Outrunners and ROH World Champion Bandido in a trios contest. When The Don Callis Family members were making their way to the ring, Kyle and Konosuke were introduced as 'Protoshita' on the screen.

The match saw the heel trio pick up a tricky win in the end. It remains to be seen if Protoshita will be able to carry its current momentum going forward.

