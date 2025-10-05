  • home icon
  AEW officially introduces former WWE star during Collision

AEW officially introduces former WWE star during Collision

By Enzo Curabo
Modified Oct 05, 2025 00:28 GMT
AEW Collision is the Saturday show of All Elite Wrestling [Photo courtesy of Zak Knight's X account and WWE X]
AEW Collision is the Saturday show of All Elite Wrestling [Photo courtesy of Zak Knight's X account and WWE X]

AEW featured a former WWE Superstar tonight on Collision. They showcased the individual with a video package and advertised her major upcoming match.

Sareee (fka Sarray) had a brief run with the Stamford-based promotion a few years ago on the NXT brand. By 2023, she was no longer with the company and had returned to Japan, competing for several major companies as well as on the independent circuit. In June, she won the IWGP Women's Championship after defeating Syuri during Stardom's The Conversion event.

The Sun God made her ROH debut a few days ago as she teamed up with Alex Windsor to take on Billie Starkz and Diamante in tag team action. Her next match in the promotion has been announced, and she is set to put her title on the line.

Tonight on AEW Collision, the company promoted Sareee's upcoming bout. Next week on ROH TV, she is set to take on Alex Windsor with the IWGP Women's Championship on the line. This comes just a week after they teamed up, and looks to be a must-see match.

This bout took place last Wednesday during the tapings for the show, but is set to air this coming Thursday during ROH's next show. Regardless of whether this is taped, this should be a match that fans should try to catch.

AEW is interestingly promoting this match of Sareee during their shows. Several other major stars have made ROH appearances, but none have received a video package like this. This could not only be a major way to promote the match, but also a tease at the Japanese star possibly joining the Jacksonville-based promotion in the near future.

Should she wish to look for more contenders on the roster, the AEW women's division is surely full of stars who can step up to the challenge.

Edited by Enzo Curabo
