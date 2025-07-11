AEW officially introduces new stable on Collision right before All In 2025; five big names included

AEW has officially introduced a new stable on Collision, and this comes just days before All In 2025. This stable could have a lot of potential as it has five big names.
All Elite Wrestling has a lot of big-name stables, from the Patriarchy to the Death Riders. They have been doing a great job in their own right, and it looks like they will soon have some competition from a new faction.
Last week, Scorpio Sky made his return after being out for more than a year. As soon as he came back and defeated Max Caster in the latter's open challenge, he aligned himself with Christopher Daniels and his group.
During Collision, the company released a vignette confirming that the faction was now official. It is led by Christopher Daniel and has Scorpio Sky, Top Flight, and Leila Grey. In the vignette, they vowed to go after all the titles in the company and said that they would not back down from anyone.
Christopher Daniels doubled down and said that the talent that the group has, when combined with his experience and expertise, would be hard to stop. It seems like the group is set to be the next big faction in AEW and has some lofty ambitions.
