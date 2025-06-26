AEW officially makes a huge announcement on Christian Cage's future

AEW has just made an official announcement regarding Christian Cage tonight during their show. This was regarding his next outing to the ring, which is set to take place tomorrow night.

Ad

The leader of The Patriarchy has not had the best of runs lately. Last year at All In, he won a future world title shot contract during the Casino Gauntlet match. This was wasted as he cashed this in at AEW Revolution, only to lose to Jon Moxley. This was technically the last time he competed in the ring.

A few days ago on Collision, Christian Cage and his faction got into an exchange of words with Big Bill and Bryan Keith. The former WWE veteran claimed that he wanted him and Nick Wayne to become the first father-son AEW Tag Team Champions. Their campaign for this goal begins tomorrow night, as AEW announced they are scheduled to take on Bill and Keith in tag team action.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

This is not the first time Christian Cage and Nick Wayne have teamed up, as they faced off against Hook and Katsuyori Shibata in December. They ended up taking the win that day, and it remains to be seen if they can keep up their winning streak as a duo.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Enzo Curabo Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.



Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.



If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.



Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music. Know More

She started earning millions after WWE fired her - Check the story!