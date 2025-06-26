AEW officially makes a huge announcement on Christian Cage's future

AEW has just made an official announcement regarding Christian Cage tonight during their show. This was regarding his next outing to the ring, which is set to take place tomorrow night.
The leader of The Patriarchy has not had the best of runs lately. Last year at All In, he won a future world title shot contract during the Casino Gauntlet match. This was wasted as he cashed this in at AEW Revolution, only to lose to Jon Moxley. This was technically the last time he competed in the ring.
A few days ago on Collision, Christian Cage and his faction got into an exchange of words with Big Bill and Bryan Keith. The former WWE veteran claimed that he wanted him and Nick Wayne to become the first father-son AEW Tag Team Champions. Their campaign for this goal begins tomorrow night, as AEW announced they are scheduled to take on Bill and Keith in tag team action.
This is not the first time Christian Cage and Nick Wayne have teamed up, as they faced off against Hook and Katsuyori Shibata in December. They ended up taking the win that day, and it remains to be seen if they can keep up their winning streak as a duo.
She started earning millions after WWE fired her - Check the story!