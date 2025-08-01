  • home icon
  • AEW officially makes a huge announcement on Mercedes Mone's future after she wins her 8th title

By Tejas Pagare
Published Aug 01, 2025 02:59 GMT
Mercedes Mone currently holds eight championships. [Image Credit: star's X handle]

AEW star Mercedes Mone has been a major addition to the Jacksonville-based promotion since 2024. Her success isn't limited to All Elite Wrestling and has taken her all around the world. Not only did she wrestle in several independent promotions, but she also won multiple titles. The CEO currently holds eight championships and recently won two titles at Prime Time Wrestling.

The CEO was last seen in AEW at All In: Texas. She had an incredible match against AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm. Unfortunately, she couldn't secure the victory against the Timeless star. This was also the Owen Hart Cup winner's first loss in the Jacksonville-based promotion. She might seek redemption in the future after the recent heartbreak.

On tonight's edition of Collision, it was announced that Mercedes Mone will return to the company on next week's Dynamite, which will be held in Cleveland. It seems like she will be bringing all eight belts to the flagship show, as the promotion acknowledged them when advertising her comeback.

It will be interesting to see what the reigning AEW TBS Champion has to say on Dynamite next Wednesday. She might also reveal who will be her challenger at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

Edited by Neda Ali
