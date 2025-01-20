AEW officially makes a huge change amid The Young Bucks' absence

The Young Bucks have been missing from AEW since they lost the AEW World Tag Team Championship to Private Party (Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen) on a Fright Night Dynamite special episode in October 2024. They walked away from the Jacksonville-based promotion after claiming that the company had gotten too chaotic for them.

Matthew and Nicholas Jackson returned to the ring earlier this year, but it was not in AEW. They made their wrestling comeback at Wrestle Dynasty at Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan, and won the vacant IWGP Tag Team Championship in a Three-Way Match against Los Ingobernables de Japon (Hiromu Takahashi and Tetsuya Naito) and United Empire (Great-O-Khan and Jeff Cobb).

New Japan Pro-Wrestling later announced that the new champs would defend their newly won belts against Tetsuya Naito and Hiromu Takahashi at The New Beginning in Osaka on February 11.

Tony Khan's pro wrestling promotion recently made a huge change to The Young Bucks' profile on its website's official AEW roster page. The company represented Matt and Nick Jackson as IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Champions.

The Young Bucks react to the retirement of Christopher Daniels

Christopher Daniels returned to action last week after several months at Collision, where he lost to Adam Page in a Texas Death match. Following the bout, he announced his retirement from the squared circle. The Young Bucks reacted to his retirement announcement by paying him a tribute. The Jackson brothers changed their X (fka Twitter) bio to do so.

"Thank you, wrestling-dad," read their X (fka Twitter) bio.

The Fallen Angel worked in the pro wrestling business for more than thirty years and has been part of top promotions like NJPW, Total Nonstop Action, Ring Of Honor, and many more. He was away from in-ring action for some time as he was busy fulfilling his duties as AEW's authority figure.

