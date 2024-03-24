AEW officially re-signs WWE legend

The AEW roster has some of the biggest names in the world of wrestling, and it seems like a WWE legend has officially re-signed with the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Jake ''The Snake" Roberts was a regular on WWE television for several years. During the peak of his career, Roberts was a controversial figure who carried a pet snake named "Damien" to the ring. He would let the snake crawl on his opponents, and the snake once bit "Macho Man" Randy Savage in the arm.

Since his wrestling days are behind him, the WWE Hall of Famer has been managing Lance Archer in AEW. He has accompanied Archer during his matches and has even played a role in his storylines.

Jake Roberts has now confirmed on his podcast that he has renewed his contract with Tony Khan's promotion.

"Well folks, just to let you know, you’re gonna be looking at me on AEW for another year. That’s right, they re-signed me so that’s great news. Looking forward to doing it."

Jake Roberts further stated that he wants to bring back his infamous talk show segment, "The Snake Pit."

"Crossing my fingers that - wouldn’t be something if we started the 'Snake Pit' back up? Listen, I’d love to talk to Tony about that. I’m d*mn sure gonna pitch it." [H/T Sescoops]

AEW star Jake Roberts has some big plans for 2024

2024 looks to be a big year for Jake "The Snake" Roberts. Chris Jericho launched his own cruise several years ago, which features some wrestling matches and rock performances. Even a few episodes of AEW Dynamite were hosted on The Jericho Cruise.

During the same podcast episode, Jake Roberts mentioned plans to launch his own cruise this year.

"Everybody’s been on a Jericho Cruise, but have you been on the Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts cruise? That’s on the way so folks get ready, we’re gonna take it out on the middle of the ocean and do what I do." [H/T Sescoops]

It will be interesting to see if Jake Roberts will make more TV appearances now that his contract is renewed.

