AEW Original spotted backstage; he left the company in 2022

A familiar face was spotted backstage at AEW Collision this Saturday. The star was part of the Jacksonville-based promotion from 2019 to 2022 and is widely regarded as an All Elite Wrestling Original.

After making his name on the indie scene with promotions like AAA and Ring of Honour, Jack Evans signed with AEW on May 9, 2019. He even re-formed his popular tag team with Angelico, called Los Güeros del Cielo, which later became Hybrid 2. After a notable three-year stint, Evans announced his departure from Tony Khan's company in 2022 due to his contract expiring and even thanked the promotion for the opportunity.

At the most recent taping of Collision, Jack Evans was present backstage and was spotted with Sammy Guevara and Ricochet.

Before Collision, 'Jumpin' Jack's last appearance on All Elite Wrestling TV was in a losing effort to Orange Cassidy in a 'Hair vs. Hair' match on an episode of Rampage in October 2021.

His last match as part of All Elite Wrestling came in an episode of Dark taping at Universal Studios, in which he was defeated by Dante Martin.

Jack Evans had no animosity towards AEW after departure

At the time of his time of his departure, Evans made it a point to thank the management for the opportunity and even complimented Tony Khan on how he handled his contract situation.

The 43-year-old star who made his name in the indie scene had become an All Elite Wrestling Original when he signed with the company during the year of its inception. On his exit, he praised the Jacksonville-based promotion for honoring the full length of his contract.

"I actually think that is something #AEW should be put over for. They do keep you for the full length of the contract," Evans wrote.

With him now appearing on Collision backstage, it will be interesting to see if Jack makes an in-ring return to Tony Khan's promotion.

