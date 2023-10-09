AEW was originally going to be named "World's Best Wrestling", claim current stars

AEW's top stars recently claimed that the Jacksonville-based company was about to be called "World's Best Wrestling". The Stars in question are Matt and Nick Jackson, The Young Bucks.

Since the inception of the All Elite Wrestling company in January 2019, The Elite has been the cornerstone of the company. Originally the Elite consisted of Cody Rhodes, Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson), and "Hangman" Adam Page. They worked as in-ring talents and held crucial backstage roles in the company. Cody Rhodes later left the group and is currently signed with WWE.

During the latest recent edition of the promotion's comedy talk show Hey! (EW), RJ City asked The Young Bucks Why the company was named All Elite Wrestling, implying everyone is Elite when they are, actually, The Elite.

"You guys are the Elite, but then you created All Elite wrestling, where by definition, everyone is elite. Why no-sell yourselves like that? " RJ City said (04:07 -04:18)

The Young Bucks had an interesting reply to the query.

Matt Jackson said the Jacksonville-based company was close to being named 'World's Best Wrestling,' and the current name is better than that.

"It's a good point. " Nick Jackson said.

"Well, it was close to being called World's Best Wrestling, so AEW is definitely better than that. " Matt Jackson said. (04:18 - 04:24)

It is unsure if Matt's revelation about another possible name was true, or a joke, but the name, "All Elite Wrestling" certainly holds more weight than "World's Best Wrestling".

AEW Star Nick Jackson responds to a fan calling The Young Bucks "the cancer of wrestling"

The Young Bucks are considered one of the best tag teams in professional wrestling. Nick and Matt Jackson have also played a crucial role in the establishment and the rise of All Elite Wrestling as a formidable alternative to WWE.

A fan recently took to social media to call the Young Bucks the cancer of wrestling. Nick Jackson had a strong reply to the now-deleted comment.

Here is the 34-year-old's reply:

“@pipebombgee haha helping get hundreds of wrestlers and production crew jobs and creating an alternative to wrestling is a weird way to think we’re a cancer to wrestling but please keep thinking that silly,” wrote Nick.

On the recent edition of AEW Dynamite, Nick Jackson challenged Rey Fenix for the AEW International Title but came up short after a hard-fought match.

