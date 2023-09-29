Nick Jackson responds to a fan saying The Young Bucks are "the cancer of wrestling"

AEW stars Matt and Nick Jackson, also known as The Young Bucks, are quite a divisive presence in the world of wrestling. Fans generally love them or hate them, and there is rarely a stance in between.

However, one fan appeared to cross the line on social media by calling The Young Bucks “the cancer of wrestling” in a now-deleted comment. Nick Jackson, to his credit, did not hold back in his response to the fan.

“@pipebombgee haha helping get hundreds of wrestlers and production crew jobs and creating an alternative to wrestling is a weird way to think we’re a cancer to wrestling but please keep thinking that silly,” wrote Nick.

The Young Bucks are one of the cornerstones that helped build AEW into what it is. They teamed up with Cody Rhodes, Kenny Omega, and Tony Khan to form All Elite Wrestling and have not looked back since.

Despite being active wrestlers, the two are still executive vice presidents under Tony Khan and help him run the show on a weekly basis.

WWE veteran picks The Usos over The Young Bucks

Dutch Mantell, formerly known as Zeb Colter in WWE, picked The Usos over The Young Bucks when he was speaking on the latest episode of his podcast, Storytime with Dutch Mantell.

He gave his reasons and explained why the Bucks fall short of The Usos.

"I think The Usos do [a better Superkick] because I don’t think The Usos - they don’t overdo it. I was watching a Young Bucks match, I bet they threw ten or twelve Superkicks. I mean, how many Superkicks can you do before – and they don’t knock anybody out with them – their matches, they’re just Superkick crazy."

The Usos, despite breaking up, are still known to be one of the best tag teams of their generation, and Mantell’s words only drive that point further.

