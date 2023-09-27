The Usos are more believable than The Young Bucks, says WWE veteran

The Young Bucks and The Usos are often compared to each other, not only because they're wrestling siblings but because of their similar styles. However, Dutch Mantell believes The Usos are more believable and explains why on his podcast.

The Bucks have become quite polarizing since establishing AEW, and many have criticized the matches they have. However, similar criticism has been levied against The Usos for their overutilization of The Superkick, but why are they given more leeway?

Speaking on a recent episode of Storytime with Dutch Mantell, the veteran explained why he believes The Young Bucks fall short of The Usos.

"I think The Usos do [a better Superkick] because I don’t think The Usos - they don’t overdo it. I was watching a Young Bucks match, I bet they threw ten or twelve Superkicks. I mean, how many Superkicks can you do before? – and they don’t knock anybody out with them – they’re matches, they’re just Superkick crazy." (From 01:04 to 01:32).

Check out the video below:

Despite this, many wrestlers have named The Young Bucks as dream opponents. Interestingly, before they ended up having heat, CM Punk once expressed how he wanted to get into a storyline with the brothers.

Missed out on last night's AEW Dynamite? Catch up with the results here.

Dutch Mantell believes The Young Bucks' signature pose gives them heat with fans

The Young Bucks have many signature moves and finishers, but their pose is almost just as popular. It's notably been imitated by some of their rivals, but does the pose give them unnecessary heat?

Continuing in the same episode, Mantell noted how The Bucks are good workers and that their signature pose gives them the heat they're out for.

"They’re good workers, they’re from California, and they always had that Indie streak in them... But they are what they are, and when they do that pose? I kinda like the pose myself because I’m saying: ‘Look those idiots…’ But they do get heat doing that, because they get it with me." (From 01:34 to 02:26).

Expand Tweet

Some believe that The Bucks are real-life villains and may have pushed CM Punk out of AEW. According to a report, there might just be some truth to this, as Dave Meltzer speculated that AEW re-signing Nick and Matt Jackson might have been the last straw for Punk.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Storytime with Dutch Mantell and add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Who was Rhea Ripley's first crush? Find out here.