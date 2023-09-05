CM Punk once named The Elite and multiple stars he has real-life heat with as dream opponents in AEW

Former AEW world champion, CM Punk, who has now been terminated from the company, once named his dream opponents amid his All Elite arrival two years ago.

It is hard to digest for wrestling fans that CM Punk is no longer a part of AEW after he was fired by Tony Khan for allegedly putting his life at risk during a backstage physical altercation with Jack Perry at the All In event in Wembley Stadium. This marks a sad end for Punk's All Elite run.

Nevertheless, let's go back to two years when the Second City Saint made his grand arrival on the All Elite promotion on an episode of Rampage in his hometown, Chicago. Following his debut, Punk sat alongside TK for a press conference, where he was asked about his dream opponents in AEW.

The Best in the World named Powerhouse Hobbs, Ricky Starks, Darby Allin, and Jon Moxley. Interestingly, he also named Kenny Omega, Jack Perry, and The Young Bucks as the guys he wanted to work with, talent whom he went on to have backstage issues with.

Expand Tweet

He achieved the milestone of working with some of the wrestlers he mentioned, like Ricky Starks and Darby Allin. However, his dream of working with Omega and The Young Bucks turned into a nightmare, with the addition of Jack Perry, who became a major reason for his exit from the company.

Is CM Punk ready for a WWE return after all the drama

It is unlikely that CM Punk would want to go back to AEW and work with Tony Khan after all that has happened. However, his most anticipated WWE return is still a possibility apparently. Punk also has had issues with people like Triple H, but those could be sorted out for a better business decision.

Moreover, a recent report claimed that the WWE CEO, Nick Khan, would have the last call on whether the Second City Saint would be welcomed back into the biggest wrestling promotion.

Expand Tweet

It was also reported that Punk was open for a WWE return last year during his suspension from the All Elite promotion. However, only time will tell whether the Best in the World will ever appear in the Stamford-based promotion again.

Recommended Video Why WWE fans LOVE John Cena