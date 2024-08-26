AEW Owner Tony Khan immediately announces the signing of 4-time WWE champion

AEW president Tony Khan immediately announced the signing of a four-time WWE champion as All In was taking place earlier today. This will be seen as a major coup for him and the company.

The star in question is none other than Ricochet. The One and Only made his debut in the Casino Gauntlet match at All In, and that had the fans inside Wembley Stadium in shock. His arrival was rumored to take place at the event and it finally happened.

He went after Hangman Adam Page in his first piece of action as the newest addition to the company's roster. However, he was not able to win the match as Christian Cage ultimately snatched the victory. Afterward, Tony Khan took to X to announce the arrival of Ricochet, writing:

Trending

“Welcome to AEW! @KingRicochet is All Elite! Thank you all watching #AEWAllIn right NOW!”

Expand Tweet

Ricochet’s first AEW opponent seemingly revealed

It has not even been one full day since the arrival of Ricochet in All Elite Wrestling, and he already has a target on his back. His first hurdle comes in the form of the Don Callis Family.

After the show ended, Don Callis cut a backstage promo where he was talking about how everybody was happy with the arrival of Ricochet. But he said that he was not happy and that nothing would make him happier than to crush his dreams.

He then proceeded to lay down a challenge to the former WWE star in the form of a member of the Don Callis Family, Kyle Fletcher. Fletcher went on to challenge Ricochet to a match at next week’s Dynamite and said that he will be bringing his A game.

While nothing has been made official yet, it will be interesting to see what Ricochet will have to say about this. A high-octane match against someone of the caliber of Kyle Fletcher will no doubt be a good initiation into the company.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Former WWE Head Writer has an issue with Ricochet in AEW. Catch his rant HERE.