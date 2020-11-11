AEW owner Tony Khan says the balance of power in wrestling will shift tonight

In the world of professional wrestling, there are a lot of bold statements thrown out there all the time. However, they rarely come from the owner of one of the biggest wrestling companies in the world. This morning, AEW owner Tony Khan made one of the boldest statements in recent memory when it comes to the sport.

Earlier today on Twitter, Khan released a tweet hyping tonight's edition of AEW Dynamite. It started as Khan's usual hype tweets that you would normally see at any given time on a Wednesday leading into the next AEW show. However, some of the words he chose to use have the entire wrestling world buzzing already.

Tonight we have a great lineup for #AEWDynamite Live on TNT at 8pm ET/7pm CT! For the rest of 2020, #AEW will keep delivering great matches on Wednesday Nights + there are massive surprises ahead! Please join us on TNT tonight, the balance of power in wrestling will shift tonight — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) November 11, 2020

Tony Khan promises massive surprises and more on AEW Dynamite tonight

Khan's tweet covers a lot of ground. Not only does he promise massive surprises for this edition on AEW Dynamite, but he also states that the balance of power in professional wrestling will shift tonight.

Some tweets and statements are easy to dismiss as simply hype or bravado, but there is no way you can look at the second half of this tweet and simply toss it aside without taking it seriously.

Something big is happening tonight on AEW Dynamite. There were teases for weeks that a big free agent was going to show up at Full Gear on Saturday, but it didn't happen. It could be very possible that Khan decided to wait to pull the trigger on this free-agent arrival until tonight on TNT.

Who could it be? Which free-agent arrival could be so large that it could shift the balance of power in wrestling? The only two names that immediately come to mind are CM Punk and Brock Lesnar.

It's worth noting that WWE recently abandoned the trademarks on Lesnar's name. As crazy as it sounds right now, could the Beast Incarnate be on his way to All Elite Wrestling?

Tune in to Dynamite tonight to see if Khan makes good on his tweet.