WWE has abandoned Brock Lesnar trademark

Brock Lesnar's WWE deal had expired following his loss at WrestleMania 36, and The Beast Incarnate hasn't signed a new contract with the promotion yet.

Back in January, WWE had filed an application in an attempt to trademark the moniker of "Brock Lesnar". However, the request was denied by the USPTO in March. The reason for the same was that WWE needed written permission from Brock Lesnar to move ahead with the application. WWE had been given six months to do so.

The filing was abandoned back in September, after the six-month duration expired. The correspondence was issued for the same on October 2, 2020.

Notice of abandonment (source: Heel By Nature)

To register a mark that consists of or comprises the name of a particular living individual, including a first name, pseudonym, stage name, or nickname, an applicant must provide a written consent personally signed by the named individual.

Brock Lesnar's double deal with WWE has expired

Brock Lesnar and WWE had agreed on two deals, with one pertaining to in-ring competition, and the other for merchandise. Both these deals have expired as of now. Fans might be aware that WWE had pulled all Brock Lesnar merch from its website, back in August.

Brock Lesnar is quite possibly the hottest commodity in the business, and fans of The Beast Incarnate are hoping that he will make his WWE return somewhere down the line.