"Has been killing it in his eyes" - AEW President Tony Khan says legendary music producer is a fan of former WWE Superstar

AEW president Tony Khan shed light upon a recent conversation that he had with Def Jam founder Rick Rubin.

The promotion recently held the Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view, which is the second Ring of Honor show since Khan's purchase of the company. The event had some extraordinary moments that included former ROH wrestler Claudio Castagnoli capturing his first ever world title. The match between FTR and the Briscoes also garnered a lot of praise for the sheer drama and captivating action that it delivered.

In a media call before the Death of Dishonor event, Khan spoke to American record producer Rick Rubin. He also mentioned that the Def Jam owner is a big fan of Christian Cage.

“This is a wrestling show Rick Rubin is really going to enjoy just as an example of somebody that I know,” Tony said. “He watches all of the AEW shows; he watches them and talks to me about stuff all the time. Christian Cage, in particular, has been killing it in his eyes, and I really respect his thoughts and ideas.” (via Wrestling Inc.)

Tony Khan voices concerns over how open Triple H and Stephanie McMahon would be to work with AEW

After Vince McMahon recently retired as the chairman of WWE, his daughter Stephanie was named one of the CEOs of the Stamford-based promotion.

Vince's son-in-law, Triple H, recently became the head of the promotion's creative after announcing his return as the head of talent relations a few days ago. Speaking recently to Steve Fall of NBC Sports Boston, TK highlighted that he is open to the idea of working with any promotion in the world.

"I'm not sure if that's the case, but I would certainly be open to talk with pretty much any wrestling promotion in the world about how to work together if the circumstances are right," said Khan. "We've worked with, I would say, in terms of securing footage or providing talent with probably a dozen companies around the world, including Ring of Honor before I was the owner, when they were owned by Sinclair."

Since its inception in 2019, AEW has emerged as the only true competitor to WWE. Where do you think Tony's promotion should be improved? Sound off in the comments section below!

We asked Liv Morgan when Theory should cash in. Her answer may surprise you.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far