AEW pays heartfelt tribute to Jim Ross during Double or Nothing 2025

AEW quickly paid tribute to the legendary Jim Ross tonight at Double or Nothing. He has been a vital part of their history, and they commemorated this tonight.

The WWE Hall of Famer has been with the company since 2019 and was around for their first-ever show. He has been a constant part of the company's commentary team, and has always had a special seat at the desk despite his fight with several health issues over the past few years.

Almost two weeks ago, Ross revealed that he was diagnosed with colon cancer and that he would be undergoing surgery in a few weeks. He immediately received support from everyone in the wrestling world.

On the show tonight, the commentary desk talked about the first-ever Double or Nothing six years ago and mentioned how Jim Ross was part of the crew that covered the show. Excalibur spoke about how he was alongside the veteran during that show, and just how great of an impact he's had on his time as a broadcaster.

Tony Schiavone and Taz talked about having worked with JR for decades now, and they wished him the best ahead of his surgery and recovery.

We at Sportskeeda wish Jim Ross a successful surgery and recovery, and hope he'll back doing what he loves best soon.

