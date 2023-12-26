AEW pays tear-jerking tribute to Brodie Lee on his third death anniversary; video features current WWE stars

AEW recently paid a beautiful tribute to the late Brodie Lee (Jon Huber) on his third death anniversary.

Brodie Lee passed away on December 26, 2020, at the age of 41 due to idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Today marks the third year of his passing, which was celebrated well by the Jacksonville-based promotion as they shared a heartfelt tribute for the former AEW TNT Champion.

The official AEW Twitter account shared the following video which also includes several WWE stars, including Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, Big E, Drew McIntyre, and more:

"Today marks three years since the world lost Jon Huber, Mr. Brodie Lee. Please join us in celebrating Big Rig by sharing your favorite memories.#BrodieLeeForever"

Erick Rowan speaks on his relationship with AEW's Brodie Lee

Former WWE star Erick Rowan opens up about his relationship outside the ring with the late Brodie Lee (FKA Luke Harper).

The Wyatt Family (Bray Wyatt, Luke Harper, Erick Rowan) made their WWE's main roster debut in 2013, targeting The Big Red Monster Kane on their arrival on Monday Night RAW. The group added Braun Strowman to their dominating stable in 2015. However, after The Wyatt's disbanded, Erick Rowan and Luke Harper formed The Bludgeon Brothers tag team in 2017 and went on to win the SmackDown Tag Team titles.

In a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Erick Rowan revealed that Brodie Lee and himself were not on good terms during a phase in their career. The former Tag Team Champion added that the duo had mutual respect towards each other at the end:

"Each journey is different for everybody. There are some wrestlers who can't stand each other outside the ring. Of course, me and Jon [Huber] went through that stage earlier on. It's well-publicized that there was friction between us, and it wasn't until towards the end of The Wyatts stuff and Bludgeon Brothers [that] we just had this mutual respect for each other. The more time we spent together, the more we gelled as a team and as friends. Windham [Bray Wyatt] was no different. He was always there." [H/T WrestlingInc]

